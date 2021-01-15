Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações stock remained flat at $$5.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.94. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $8.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.87.

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes develops, constructs, sells, and services residential and commercial real estate properties in Brazil. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

