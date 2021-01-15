DA Davidson Increases Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target to $48.00

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) had its price objective boosted by analysts at DA Davidson from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.63% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

NYSE:AX traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.51. 1,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $43.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.82.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $148,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,359.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $465,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 179,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 43.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.