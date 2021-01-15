DAEX (DAX) Price Up 16.1% This Week

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, DAEX has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. DAEX has a total market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $123,154.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAEX token can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00059472 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $175.86 or 0.00489082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00042538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,500.58 or 0.04173310 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00013398 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00016428 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAEX is a token. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.