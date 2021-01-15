Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Short Interest Update

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTRC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 17,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,510. Dakota Territory Resource has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43.

About Dakota Territory Resource

Dakota Territory Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States. The company holds 100% interests in five gold properties, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, West Corridor, Homestake Paleoplacer, and Tinton Properties covering a total of approximately 8,246 acres located in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

