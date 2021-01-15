Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Lowered by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,966,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $638,871,000 after purchasing an additional 82,051 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,923,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $629,622,000 after purchasing an additional 122,647 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Danaher by 29.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $574,933,000 after buying an additional 611,278 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Danaher by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,603,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $560,595,000 after buying an additional 65,062 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 11,633.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 2,280,278 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $236.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $248.32. The company has a market capitalization of $168.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.38.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total value of $5,735,074.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,154,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,081,562 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

