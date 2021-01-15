Danakali (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Trading Down 4%

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF)’s share price dropped 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 67,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 48,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.25.

Danakali Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBMSF)

Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015. Danakali Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

