DAOBet (BET) Hits One Day Volume of $90,441.00

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last seven days, DAOBet has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. DAOBet has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $90,441.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,702.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.45 or 0.01334488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.49 or 0.00572748 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00048097 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.92 or 0.00173418 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001882 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003451 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org

DAOBet Coin Trading

DAOBet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

