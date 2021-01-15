DAOstack (GEN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $53,422.00

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. During the last week, DAOstack has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $4.98 million and $53,422.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,319.88 or 1.00148852 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00020576 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002307 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00011650 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,182,939 tokens. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

DAOstack Token Trading

DAOstack can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.