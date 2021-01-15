DAPS Coin (DAPS) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. DAPS Coin has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $132,203.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAPS Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAPS Coin has traded up 27% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00057458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.92 or 0.00429053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00041278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,478.21 or 0.04041633 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00012948 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00014018 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS Coin is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,188,946,600 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Coin Trading

DAPS Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

