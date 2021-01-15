Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Short Interest Update

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 522,600 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the December 15th total of 345,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 992,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

DARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:DARE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.44. 37,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,845. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15. The company has a market cap of $59.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.21. Daré Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.78.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). Analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daré Bioscience

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application; Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive intravaginal ring; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil to treat female sexual arousal disorder.

