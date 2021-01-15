Darrell E. Whitaker Sells 660 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $94,281.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,508.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of WRLD stock traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.05. The stock had a trading volume of 866 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.44 million, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.17 and its 200 day moving average is $95.77. World Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $43.16 and a twelve month high of $151.38.
World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.29. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.26 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.
About World Acceptance
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
