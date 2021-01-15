Darrell E. Whitaker Sells 660 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $94,281.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,508.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of WRLD stock traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.05. The stock had a trading volume of 866 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.44 million, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.17 and its 200 day moving average is $95.77. World Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $43.16 and a twelve month high of $151.38.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.29. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.26 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in World Acceptance by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 524.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 175.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the second quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

