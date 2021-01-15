Darrell & King LLC Acquires 26,141 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Darrell & King LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 234.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,141 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Darrell & King LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Darrell & King LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555,694 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,868,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,465 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 293.3% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,447 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 273.8% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,370,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,621 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 797,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,923,000 after purchasing an additional 586,716 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,697,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,011. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $64.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.49.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

