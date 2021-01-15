Darrell & King LLC Has $42.08 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Darrell & King LLC trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 29,944 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 6.7% of Darrell & King LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Darrell & King LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $42,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $2,816,401.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 67,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,738,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QCOM traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,600,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,395,989. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $163.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $177.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

