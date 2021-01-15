Darrell & King LLC Invests $27.43 Million in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Darrell & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,291,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,429,000. Newell Brands accounts for 4.3% of Darrell & King LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Darrell & King LLC owned 0.30% of Newell Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the third quarter worth about $256,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the third quarter worth about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,282,000 after buying an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 9.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 391,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after buying an additional 35,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Shares of NWL traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $24.14. 2,740,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,106,889. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of -92.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.80. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $24.57.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

