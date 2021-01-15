Darrell & King LLC Purchases 115,742 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Darrell & King LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 519,486 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 115,742 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines comprises 3.8% of Darrell & King LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Darrell & King LLC owned 0.09% of Southwest Airlines worth $24,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 100.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,728 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 34,018 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 17.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 16.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,402,857 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $82,130,000 after purchasing an additional 346,109 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,416,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.66. 7,342,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,897,151. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.50, a PEG ratio of 95.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

LUV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

