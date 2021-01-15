Darrell & King LLC Sells 7,224 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Darrell & King LLC lessened its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,224 shares during the quarter. Sysco comprises about 4.3% of Darrell & King LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Darrell & King LLC owned about 0.07% of Sysco worth $27,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $5,477,804.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sysco from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Consumer Edge raised Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sysco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

NYSE SYY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.57. 2,049,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,895,634. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.43 and its 200-day moving average is $64.24. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $84.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.