Dash Reaches Market Cap of $1.22 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Dash has a market cap of $1.22 billion and $910.35 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded up 23.5% against the dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $122.59 or 0.00342630 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dash alerts:

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00028738 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002478 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000719 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 78.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.01 or 0.01126394 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000417 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dash Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,921,419 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.