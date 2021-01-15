Datacoin (DTC) Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last Week

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, Datacoin has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Datacoin has a total market cap of $14,970.98 and $5.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001331 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000560 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000191 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00019096 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Datacoin (CRYPTO:DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Datacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

