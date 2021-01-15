Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.94.

Shares of DDOG stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.40. 47,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,164. Datadog has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,464.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder (Jersey) Slp Yucca sold 35,033 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $3,154,371.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 321,800 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $29,695,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 485,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,794,649.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,052,217 shares of company stock worth $206,323,026. 26.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,973,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 36,314 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,478,000. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

