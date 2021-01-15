Datum Reaches Market Capitalization of $603,075.47 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Datum has a market cap of $603,075.47 and $85,942.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Datum has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00058506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00456446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00041629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,495.88 or 0.04073985 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00013095 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00016440 BTC.

About Datum

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a token. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

