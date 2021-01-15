DAV Coin (DAV) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One DAV Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $351,173.50 and $100,585.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DAV Coin Token Profile

DAV is a token. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 691,906,124 tokens. The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Token Trading

DAV Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

