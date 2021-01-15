Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

DVDCF has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Davide Campari-Milano from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Davide Campari-Milano has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

DVDCF stock remained flat at $$10.80 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 73 shares, compared to its average volume of 870. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 0.86. Davide Campari-Milano has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.59.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

