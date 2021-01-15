Davis Rea LTD. Acquires 1,661 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Davis Rea LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,257 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. FedEx comprises about 3.0% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in FedEx by 8,151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $205,135,000 after purchasing an additional 825,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after acquiring an additional 711,755 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in FedEx by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 722,306 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $181,674,000 after acquiring an additional 405,985 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,645,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,483,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX traded down $3.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.56. 2,671,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,738,659. The stock has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.06. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $1,100,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,321 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,842 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

