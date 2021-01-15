Davis Rea LTD. Boosts Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Davis Rea LTD. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners accounts for approximately 4.0% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $7,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 28,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIP. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.91.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.45. 420,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,403. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.33 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average is $46.59.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.43 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 2,771.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

