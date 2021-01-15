Davis Rea LTD. Has $1.90 Million Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Davis Rea LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. owned approximately 0.06% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 397.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.21. 133,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,145. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $74.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and a PE ratio of 46.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 134.72%.

BIPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

