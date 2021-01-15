DecentBet (DBET) Achieves Market Cap of $128,482.20

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded down 74.2% against the dollar. One DecentBet token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $128,482.20 and $111.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00060942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.33 or 0.00474684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005600 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00042920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,479.25 or 0.04074623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00013239 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016526 BTC.

About DecentBet

DBET is a token. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

