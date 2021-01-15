Decentraland (MANA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $39.73 Million

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Decentraland token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC on exchanges. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $157.45 million and $39.73 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00057458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.92 or 0.00429053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00041278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,478.21 or 0.04041633 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00012948 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00014018 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA) is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,942,927 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,494,073,668 tokens. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here

Decentraland Token Trading

Decentraland can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

