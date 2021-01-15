DeepMarkit Corp. (MKT.V) (CVE:MKT) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.05

DeepMarkit Corp. (MKT.V) (CVE:MKT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 102800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$887,300.00 and a PE ratio of -1.45.

About DeepMarkit Corp. (MKT.V) (CVE:MKT)

DeepMarkit Corp. develops and operates digital marketing and promotions platform for retailers and other businesses. Its DeepMarkit platform offers a range of promotion products and services that focuses on game driven experiences and supporting various promotion models, such as sweepstakes, giveaways, and contests.

Read More: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for DeepMarkit Corp. (MKT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeepMarkit Corp. (MKT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.