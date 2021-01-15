DeepOnion Tops 1-Day Volume of $165,048.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and $165,048.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,404,309 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

