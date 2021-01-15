DEEX (DEEX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,307.00

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. DEEX has a market cap of $106,035.34 and $1,307.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DEEX has traded 34.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEEX alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006905 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007445 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000151 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000625 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 77.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About DEEX

DEEX (CRYPTO:DEEX) is a token. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 tokens. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange . DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEEX is a multi cryptocurrency exchange platform. It provides currency trading (buy/sell) services for a range of blockchain assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH). The platform native token (DEEX), will be available for trade with the supported cryptocurrencies on DEEX.The DEEX token is a cryptocurrency developed by DEEX. It will be the token that will serve the users as a medium to exchange value when using the platform, it will be tradeable with BTC and ETH. “

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.