DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Price Tops $3.64

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and $577,325.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can now be purchased for about $3.64 or 0.00009910 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00039569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00112028 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00063668 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00244693 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00059302 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 25,651,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,139,580 tokens. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

