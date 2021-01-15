Degenerator (MEME) 24-Hour Volume Hits $120,479.00

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Degenerator token can now be bought for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on exchanges. Degenerator has a total market cap of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.78 or 0.00335149 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00028292 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002547 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000831 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $416.51 or 0.01109835 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

Degenerator is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Degenerator

Degenerator can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degenerator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

