Delphy (DPY) Market Capitalization Achieves $329,264.31

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, Delphy has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $329,264.31 and approximately $27,714.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy token can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00060942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.33 or 0.00474684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005600 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00042920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,479.25 or 0.04074623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00013239 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016526 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

