Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Vertical Research

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was upgraded by Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.32.

NYSE DAL traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,098,233. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $62.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.11.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business’s revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post -10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $4,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,876,651.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $2,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,487 shares of company stock worth $9,077,952. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

