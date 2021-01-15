DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 954,700 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the December 15th total of 657,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
In related news, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 2,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $28,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $28,713.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 115,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,817.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,017 shares of company stock valued at $278,325. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in DermTech by 25,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in DermTech in the second quarter valued at $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DermTech by 60.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that DermTech will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.
About DermTech
DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.
