Dero (DERO) Price Reaches $0.90 on Exchanges

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last week, Dero has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00002479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $9.32 million and approximately $434,892.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,480.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,175.01 or 0.03220892 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.56 or 0.00393529 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $484.38 or 0.01327756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.07 or 0.00564876 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.59 or 0.00429246 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.56 or 0.00286624 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00020676 BTC.

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,305,048 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

