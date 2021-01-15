Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Derwent London presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Derwent London alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DWVYF opened at $41.38 on Friday. Derwent London has a twelve month low of $33.77 and a twelve month high of $43.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.35.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.