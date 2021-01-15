Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 325 Price Target

Rogers (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 325 price objective from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ROG. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 299 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 436 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 345 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Rogers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 357.07.

Rogers has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

