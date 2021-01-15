Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $22.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 16.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NCLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.

NCLH opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $59.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.25.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -9.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after buying an additional 53,190 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 90.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 194,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 92,285 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth $675,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 236.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 68,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 48,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth $264,000. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

