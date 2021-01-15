Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Sunday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

SNY stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average of $49.32. The firm has a market cap of $122.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.51. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 101.4% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

