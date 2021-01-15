Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of NYSE DB traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.67. 236,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,811. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.49. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $12.15.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DB. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 56.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 798.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2,423.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.