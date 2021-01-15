Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€70.00” Price Target for Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI)

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) has been given a €70.00 ($82.35) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DAI. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Nord/LB set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daimler AG (DAI.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €56.24 ($66.16).

Daimler AG (DAI.F) stock opened at €57.81 ($68.01) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €57.50 and its 200 day moving average price is €47.67. Daimler AG has a 1 year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 1 year high of €59.93 ($70.51). The stock has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,993.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

