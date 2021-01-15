Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for 888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF)

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get 888 alerts:

OTCMKTS:EIHDF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.12. 5,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,284. 888 has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.10.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.