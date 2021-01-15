Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Davide Campari-Milano presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS DVDCF remained flat at $$10.80 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73 shares, compared to its average volume of 870. Davide Campari-Milano has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $11.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.59. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

