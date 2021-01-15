Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF)

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940 shares, compared to its average volume of 882. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.80. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $34.99.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

