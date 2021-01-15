Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (ETR:DTE) Trading Up 0.2%

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (ETR:DTE) traded up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €15.25 ($17.94) and last traded at €15.21 ($17.89). 9,829,847 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €15.18 ($17.86).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €15.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €14.75. The stock has a market cap of $72.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93.

About Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (ETR:DTE)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

