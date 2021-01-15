Devonian Health Group Inc. (GSD.V) (CVE:GSD) Trading 11.1% Higher

Shares of Devonian Health Group Inc. (GSD.V) (CVE:GSD) traded up 11.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 69,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 43,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.07, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14.

About Devonian Health Group Inc. (GSD.V) (CVE:GSD)

Devonian Health Group Inc engages in the development of botanical drugs. Its lead product candidate is Thykamine, a Phase IIa clinical trial product for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and atopic dermatitis. The company also develops Pantoprazole Magnesium for the treatment of gastric or duodenal ulcers; Cleo-35 for the treatment of hormonal acne in women; and value-added products for dermo-cosmetics.

