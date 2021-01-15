Dewhurst plc (DWHA.L) (LON:DWHA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $590.66

Dewhurst plc (DWHA.L) (LON:DWHA)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $590.66 and traded as low as $570.00. Dewhurst plc (DWHA.L) shares last traded at $635.00, with a volume of 200 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £30.30 million and a P/E ratio of 12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 627.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 590.66.

Dewhurst plc (DWHA.L) Company Profile (LON:DWHA)

Dewhurst plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company offers dot matrix displays, encoders and speech products, fixtures, hidden legends, indicators, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, LCD displays, push buttons, switching products, touch panels, and wallraffs, as well as accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, and transport products.

