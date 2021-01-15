DIA (DIA) Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last Week

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One DIA token can now be bought for about $1.58 or 0.00004223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DIA has a total market cap of $44.69 million and $31.68 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DIA has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00039264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00110905 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00063592 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00240242 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00057985 BTC.

About DIA

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,271,916 tokens. DIA’s official website is diadata.org . DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights

Buying and Selling DIA

DIA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

