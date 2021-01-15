Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

NYSE DEO traded down $2.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.69. The stock had a trading volume of 369,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,665. The company has a market capitalization of $92.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. Diageo has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $171.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,279,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,011,000 after acquiring an additional 305,064 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,927,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 458,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,762,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Diageo by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 434,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,881,000 after purchasing an additional 22,206 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Diageo by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 407,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,131,000 after purchasing an additional 76,592 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

